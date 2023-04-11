A famous BBQ chain from Texas has finally announced an official opening date for its very first Toronto location, and it’s coming up fast.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has been teasing their first Canadian locations for literally years now, but now they’re finally sharing an opening date for their brick-and-mortar that’s sure to make lovers of all things *smoky* happy.

The origins of Dickey’s Barbecue stretch back to Dallas in 1941, and the family-run business has continued to build its legacy of serving slow-smoked meats like brisket, pulled pork, ribs, sausage, turkey and chicken with sides like rolls and mac n’ cheese. They’ve also become known for their signature big yellow cups.

Dickey’s already has around 550 locations in the United States and also has locations in the UAE, Singapore, Japan and Pakistan.

Two years ago, when we first heard we’d be getting a Dickey’s in Toronto, it seemed it was going to be opening as a ghost kitchen location, but since then they’ve confirmed they’re opening a brick-and-mortar downtown.

This downtown location at Yonge and Carlton streets has now announced its official opening.

Dickey’s is opening at that location on April 20, so if you’ve been indulging in some other 4/20 activities that day, this might be one place to consider going later when you get the munchies.