Blues musician Colin James is hitting the Open Road

Colin James is currently on tour across Canada with his most recent album, Open Road, which won the Juno this year for Blues Album of the Year.

With a career spanning 30 years, this Saskatchewan-born artist has made stops in Alberta, BC, and Ontario from late September through October, and he’ll be stopping in Toronto’s Massey Hall on October 11.

A Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame inductee, James’ first self-titled album, with hits such as “Voodoo Thing” and “Five Long Years,” was one of the fastest-selling albums at the time in Canadian history. His second album, Sudden Stop, featured the hit “Just Came Back,” which reached #3 on the US radio charts, and earned him the Juno award for “Single of the Year.”

​​

While his multi-Juno-award-winning career has been long, it wasn’t until 2016 that his album Blue Highways was the first one to hit the blues chart, spending 10 weeks at number one on the Roots Music Report’s Blues Chart. It also contained one of his biggest hits, “Riding in the Moonlight,” a Willie Dixon song that gained millions of streams on Spotify.

Throughout his career, James has worked with musicians like Keith Richards, Lenny Kravitz, ZZ Top, Carlos Santana, and Buddy Guy. He’s also written songs for musicians like Maria Muldaur, Johnny Hallyday, and Lucinda Williams.

Tickets for Colin James’ Open Road 2022 tour are on sale now through Live Nation’s website.

When: Tuesday, October 11

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Massey Hall, 178 Victoria Street

Tickets: Available on Live Nation’s website starting at $57.12