Former Leafs forward retires after nearly 800 NHL games

A Toronto Maple Leafs forward who played 114 games for the franchise is hanging it up after nearly 800 NHL games.

Daniel Winnik announced in a statement on X that the 2023-24 season was his last in professional hockey, having played in the NHL from 2007-18 before spending six seasons in Switzerland.

A Toronto native, Winnik was also part of the 2018 Canadian roster for the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

“For the past 19 years, I have lived a dream, from signing my first contract with the Phoenix Coyotes to my last with Geneva Servette,” Winnik wrote in a post on X.

“Some experiences I thought would only remain dreams became reality: being coached by Wayne Gretzky, playing for my hometown team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and representing Canada at the Olympic Games. I am grateful to all my teammates and coaches throughout my life for pushing me to be better.”

Winnink had two stints with the Leafs in 2014-15 and 2015-16, totalling 11 goals and 28 assists during his time with the franchise. Winnik’s time with the Leafs came during a period of massive roster overhaul for the franchise, and he was twice shipped away from the team as part of multi-player packages in back-to-back February moves.

He began his NHL career with the Phoenix Coyotes, while also suiting up for the Colorado Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Sharks, Minnesota Wild, and Washington Capitals during his time in the league where he suited up for 798 games.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to Geneva Servette, the fans, and the city for everything over the past six years,” Winnik added. “Helping to bring the city two championships will forever be my most cherished career memories. Geneva was the only place I truly called home, and it holds a special place in my heart. Merci pour tout.”