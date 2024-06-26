SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Former Toronto Maple Leafs player Sergei Berezin dead at 52

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Jun 26 2024, 10:45 pm
Former Toronto Maple Leafs player Sergei Berezin dead at 52
Lou Capozzola/USA TODAY NETWORK

Former Toronto Maple Leafs winger Sergei Berezin has died.

The NHL Alumni Association announced the sad news of his “sudden passing.” Berezin was just 52 years old.

“We send our deepest condolences to Sergei’s family, friends, and former teammates during this extremely difficult time,” NHL Alumni shared in a post on X.

Berezin played five seasons with the Leafs from 1996 to 2001. He was a member of the 1999 Maple Leafs team that made it to the Eastern Conference Final when Pat Quinn was Toronto’s coach and Mats Sundin was captain.

Born in Voskresensk, Russia, Berezin was a 10th-round draft pick of the Maple Leafs in 1994. Despite that, he made his NHL debut two years later in 1996, scoring 25 goals in his rookie season.

Berezin’s career year came in 1998-99, when he scored 37 goals and 59 points in 76 games. He went on to play for the Phoenix Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks, and Washington Capitals before leaving the NHL in 2003.

“In his retirement, he enjoyed coaching minor hockey, playing tennis, and, most importantly, spending time with his family,” NHL Alumni added on X.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sergei Berezin (@seberezin)

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Maple Leafs
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop