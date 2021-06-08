Crews and Tango will finally reopen its outdoor patio next week

Toronto’s beloved drag bar has announced it will reopen and host guests on its outdoor patio after months of being closed.

After talks of condo development and finding a way to keep Crews and Tangos alive and running, the historical bar will be reopening for the summer season on June 17.

Guests can look forward to drag shows, drinks, food, and more while on the outdoor patio.

Food will be provided by a local restaurant; however, the name was not specified.

Per Ontario’s Step 1 regulations, up to four people will be allowed to sit at a table, with an exception for households that have more than four people.

Showtimes and lineups of performances will be released closer to the date. Reservations will begin on June 14.

Daily Hive has reached out to Crews and Tangos for more information.