Roots, Sobey's among workplaces with active COVID-19 outbreaks in Toronto

Toronto Public Health has updated its list of workplaces facing COVID-19 outbreaks in the city to include several large employers.

Roots Leather Factory, a Sobey’s, and Serano Bakery are among the 18 workplaces that were added to the list on May 13.

The workplaces have reported outbreaks of six, nine, and 16 cases, respectively, according to Toronto’s COVID-19 monitoring dashboard.

Of the new reports, 15 cases have been linked to Oakdale Kitchen, three cases are tied to Crosslinx, and three cases have been confirmed at Bombardier Aerospace.

Nike Canada Corp reported six cases, but the outbreak has since been declared over.

There are currently 75 active outbreaks at workplaces across the city. Previously reported outbreaks at Canada Goose, Loblaws, Mondelez Canada Inc., a Public Health Ontario Laboratory, and Purolator have been declared over. Additionally, an outbreak at Canada Post has been declared over, although two are still active and account for a combined 24 cases.

An outbreak at Deciem has spread to 30 people, and 18 cases are now tied to Maple Leaf Foods. Forty-three cases have been reported at the Ontario Food Terminal.

An outbreak at Molson Coors has grown to nine cases. A Metro location has also reported 22 cases to date.

The largest active outbreak in the city is at an Amazon Fulfillment Centre. Sixty-three people have tested positive for the virus at the facility since March 25.

Toronto Public Health declares a COVID-19 outbreak in a workplace when there have been two or more lab-confirmed cases of the virus with an epidemiological link within a 14-day period.

The link could be that infected individuals work in the same area during the same shift or that no confirmed infection source outside the workplace is evident.

The list of workplace outbreaks is updated every Thursday. It includes the name of the each workplace, the number of COVID-19 cases, and the date the outbreak was declared.

To protect individuals’ privacy, only workplaces with 20 or more employees are publicly named.

To date, the City of Toronto has reported 158,702 COVID-19 cases and 4,622 virus-related deaths.