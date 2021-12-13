The City of Toronto announced that more than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine booster shot appointments are now available at city-run clinics.

Toronto announced in a news release on December 13 that beginning at 8 am on Monday, more than 100,000 third-dose appointment slots will be available for eligible residents on the provincial booking portal. Aside from city-run clinics, 450 local pharmacies and several doctors’ offices will be able to provide third-dose shots.

“We are opening up 100,000 vaccine appointments and reaching out to 73,000 eligible residents to help people get their booster doses,” said Mayor John Tory. “The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and Team Toronto is working to make sure people have access to third doses and know they are eligible.”

The Mayor further called on eligible Toronto residents to get their booster shots as soon as possible “to make progress bringing this pandemic to an end.”

Currently, Torontonians who are at least 50 years old are eligible for the third dose if six months have passed since their second dose. Those wishing to schedule their third shot can also call the provincial vaccine booking line at 1-833-943-3900.

“Given the emergence of the new Omicron variant and ongoing community transmission of the Delta variant, Toronto Public Health [TPH] urges eligible residents to book their third-dose appointment as soon as possible, to ensure they have an extra layer of protection as people seek to reconnect over the holidays,” officials wrote in the news release. “Residents who have not yet gotten their first or second COVID-19 vaccine shot are encouraged to do so as soon as possible. The vaccine has been scientifically proven to lower the risk of serious illness, hospitalization and death, while protecting oneself, loved ones and the community from getting sick.”

TPH stresses that residents should continue wearing masks, maintain good hand hygiene, follow physical distancing rules, and keep their in-personal social gatherings small and limited to vaccinated people. Those with COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to get tested and stay home.

Approximately 515,000 people in Toronto are eligible for their third COVID-19 vaccine dose, TPH estimates. Early next year, anyone over the age of 12 will become eligible for the booster dose.