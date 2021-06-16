Ontario’s vaccine rollout has been ramping up for months and in Toronto 20% of the adult population is already fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Concerns over the spread of the Delta variant of the virus led the Ontario government to accelerate the rollout for second doses and opened up eligibility to residents in several hotspot areas across the province, including Toronto.

Although many Torontonians are currently eligible to book their second dose, actually getting an appointment via the province’s scheduling system has left many frustrated and empty handed.

Those who live in one of the 18 Delta variant hotspot postal codes may want to check one of Toronto’s pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics as a way to access their second shot more quickly.

• M1B • M1G • M1J • M1S • M3J • M3K • M3L • M3M • M3N • M6N • M4A • M4H • M6M • M9L • M9M • M9N • M9V • M9W

These pop-up clinics sites are now offering COVID-19 vaccines to hotspot residents and some hotspot workers age 12 and up on Wednesday, June 16:

RH King Academy

Open 1 pm to 9 pm

Second doses: 12+ who live in Delta hotspots: M1B, M1E, M1G, M1J, M1S, M1K, M1P only.

Open 12 pm to 8 pm

First doses: 12+ who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal codes. Second doses: 12+ who live in Delta hotspots M1B M1S M1G M1J M4A M4H M3J M3K M3L M3M M3N M6M M6N M9L M9N M9M M9V M9W.

Open 2 pm to 6 pm

First doses: 12+ who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal codes. Second doses: 12+ who live in Delta hotspots.

Open 8 am to 8 pm

First doses: 12+ who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal codes. Second doses: 12+ who live in Delta hotspots will be given priority. Residents in “M” postal codes are eligible for second doses but considered non-priority.

Open 11 am to 9 pm

First doses: 12+ who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal codes. Second doses: 12+ who live in Delta hotspots: M1B M1G M1J M1S M3J M3K M3L M3M M3N M4A M4H M6M M6N M9L M9M M9N M9V M9W.

Open 12 pm to 8 pm

First doses: 12+ who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal codes. Second doses: 12+ who live/work/attend school in Delta hotspots: M1B M1G M1J M1S M3J M3K M3L M3M M3N M4A M4H M6M M6N M9L M9M M9N M9V M9W.

Open 10 am to 6 pm.

First dose: 12+ who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal codes.

Second doses: 12+ live/work/school in Delta hotspots: M3J M3L M3M M3N M6M M6N M9L M9M M9N M9V M9W.

As of June 16, Toronto has administered 2,750,17 COVID-19 vaccine doses.