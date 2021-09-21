These Toronto malls are hosting mobile vaccine clinics this weekend

COVID-19 vaccines are coming to a mall near you, so you can get your shot while you shop.

Mayor John Tory announced the new #ShopAndVax initiative on Tuesday, September 21 in an effort to make it easier for Torontonians to get vaccinated.

The City of Toronto has partnered with Toronto Public Health, University Health Network, Cadillac Fairview Ltd. and Oxford Properties Group to set up mobile vaccine clinics for people who need their first or second dose.

Team Toronto partners with local shopping centres to bring COVID-19 vaccines to malls through #ShopAndVax. News release: https://t.co/DcY4em4A5c pic.twitter.com/k99IIcu4Fq — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) September 21, 2021

The clinics will run from noon to 5 pm at Fairview Mall, Sherway Gardens, Shops at Don Mills, the Eaton Centre and Yorkdale.

These locations were chosen to further reduce barriers to getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

In addition to these clinics, there are 25 other mobile clinics operating throughout the city for those eligible who need a first or second dose.

“Our commitment is to break down every barrier, build every bridge, and make vaccines as accessible as possible. Our Team Toronto #ShopAndVax initiative is just the latest step in our efforts to reach everyone, everywhere. And, we won’t stop on the road to our 90% vaccination target,” said Toronto city councillor Joe Cressy.

#ShopAndVax is another great opportunity for residents to get their #COVID19 vaccine, if they haven’t already. Many thanks to all of our partners who are helping to bring these clinics to our city & to residents for rolling up your sleeve to protect each other & our community. https://t.co/zQfjxGiVRK — Dr. Eileen de Villa (@epdevilla) September 21, 2021

Currently, 84.9% of eligible Torontonians have received at least their first dose of vaccine and 79.3% are fully vaccinated.

Vaccine passports will take effect Ontario-wide beginning on Wednesday, September 22.