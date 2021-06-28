14 companies hiring for more than 100 jobs in Toronto in July

Looking for new career opportunities in July? The job market continues to be unpredictable, but there are companies in Toronto that are actively looking to hire for many positions that offer plenty of work perks.

Humi is Canada’s leading HR, Payroll, and Benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across Canada. A company filled with builders and boundary-pushers, Humi is focused on building the tools to help Canadian organizations foster their greatest asset: their employees. Before Humi, there was no truly unified solution that tied the intricacies of HR for SMBs together. Jobs: Humi is hiring for a Managed Payroll Experience Associate, Product Manager, Mobile (B2B), Full Stack Developer, Payroll and more.

More: To learn more about Humi and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.

Givex is an end-to-end customer engagement solution that provides POS, gift card and loyalty solutions to Canada’s restaurant industry. Jobs: Givex is currently hiring an Account Manager, Business Development Manager, Front End Developer, Implementations Specialist, Client Services Representative, Python Applications Developer, Systems Administrator

More: You can learn more about Givex and its current openings by heading over to its careers page.

VidCruiter is a popular web-based recruitment software that is focused on modernizing hiring practices with a full suite of digital screening tools for all stages of the recruitment process, specialized in video interviewing. VidCruiter’s software helps talent acquisition teams save time, money, and headspace while improving the overall quality of their hires. With unlimited versatility and customization choices, VidCruiter is a complete online recruitment solution that’s built for hiring professionals by hiring professionals. Jobs: VP of Client Implementations, Account Executive / Sales Representative, AWS DevOps Engineer – Remote, Marketing Data Analyst

More: To learn more about VidCruiter and available jobs, visit the careers page.

Launched out of Toronto, Canada, in 2020, Clear is a provider of world-class, trusted and proven air and water firewall technologies that improve indoor air and water quality in residential and commercial buildings across North America. Repurposing patented technologies that pharmaceutical companies and hospitals have used in 62 countries around the globe, Clear is on a mission to improve public health and safety and elevate awareness of one of the greatest challenges of the 21st century: Sick Building Syndrome. Jobs: Clear is currently hiring a Sales Coordinator and an Executive Assistant.

More: To learn more about Clear and its current openings, visit their careers page.

Endy is the Toronto-based mattress brand revolutionizing the way Canadians sleep. Since exploding onto the e-commerce scene in 2015, Endy has grown to become Canada’s leading online mattress brand and one of the country’s fastest-growing D2C brands — ever. Endy is looking for all-star team members to drive forward the company’s growth and help take the brand to the next level. Jobs : Endy is hiring for Customer Experience Team Lead, Influencer Marketing Manager, Strategic Sourcing Manager, and more.

More: To learn more about Endy and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.

One of Canada’s fastest-growing companies, online car purchasing and delivery platform Canada Drives allows customers to find and choose their vehicle, pay in full or finance, sign all documents and have their vehicle delivered to their doorstep as quickly as the same day. Jobs: Current openings include Support Specialist, Recon Analyst, Senior Logistics Dispatcher, Long Haul Driver and more.

More: Check out Canada Drives' job board for current opportunities.

Maplesoft is a Canadian-founded, Waterloo-based technology company that has created mathematics-based software solutions for educators, engineers, and researchers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) for over 30 years. As the company behind the world’s most powerful math engine, Maplesoft’s technology is used by companies like NASA, Pixar, and more than 8,000 educational institutions, research labs, and companies in over 90 countries. Now, the same powerful math engine that powers rockets is helping over one million students with their homework through Maplesoft’s free AI online learning tools, Maple Calculator and Maple Learn. Jobs: Maplesoft is currently looking for a Technical Marketing Manager and Junior Sales Account Manager.

More: For more information on Maplesoft and their current openings, visit their careers page.

RBC Ventures company Ownr is a digital platform that offers Canadians a simple and convenient way to register or incorporate a business. With Ownr, Canadians can register or incorporate in less than 15 minutes and create, store, and update legal documents – including tax filing, employee management, and stock options – all with complete legal support. Jobs: Ownr is hiring for an Account Specialist, Sales Development Representative, Digital Creative Designer, Senior Software Developer, Customer Success Manager, and more.

More: To learn more about Ownr, check out their current openings, visit their career page.

Lighthouse Labs was created in 2013 by a team of software developers with a passion for code, mentorship, and education. Their mission: to transform the way that tech education is delivered. Jobs: Lighthouse Labs is looking for a Career Services Advisor, Cyber Security Instructor, Mentor (Development, Data Science, or Cyber Security), Student Success Coordinator, Full time and Part-Time Web Instructors, Senior Manager – Content and Communications, Sr. Brand and Community Relations Manager, Senior Project Manager, Casual Learning Experience Designer, Product Manager, Business Development Manager and a Senior Software Developer to join their clan of gritty, ambitious and quirky humans.

More: You can learn more about Lighthouse Labs openings on their careers page.