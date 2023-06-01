Many restaurants in Toronto have struggled to keep afloat over the past few years, given sky-high rents, lockdowns, and rising food inflation, and the latest to bid farewell to the city is Mexican restaurant Como en Casa.

Located just steps away from Wellesley subway station at 565 Yonge Street, ​​​​​​the cozy restaurant served up just about every dish you’d expect to find at any traditional Mexican restaurant, including enchiladas, tacos, burritos, and enmoladas.

In a note addressed to Como en Casa’s “dear loyal customers,” owners Fer and Carlos announced the restaurant’s permanent closure.

“The decision to close this business was not at all easy. The area demographics have changed and it is time for us to complete our cycle,” the announcement reads.

“We sincerely thank you, all of our wonderful customers and employees whom we have worked with and had the pleasure to serve over the past 12 years,” the post continues.

The announcement was a devastating blow for customers who indulged in the restaurant’s flavourful dishes for more than a decade.

“Oh I am so sad to hear this. We will miss you in the neighbourhood,” one customer wrote under the post.

“No!!! I love the staff and of course the delicious food. Thanks for all the beautiful memories,” another person said.

“I had so many great weekday lunches with friends over the past many years. We’ll miss you,” one comment reads.

The restaurant’s last day of service was on Cinco de Mayo (May 5).