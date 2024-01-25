Comedian sneaks into Leafs game at Scotiabank Arena without paying

Anyone in Toronto will tell you that watching a Maple Leafs game at Scotiabank Arena is far from cheap.

As a result, many of the Leafs’ most passionate fans only attend one or two games a season. For some on a stricter budget, none at all.

Others like YouTuber and comedian Matt Watson fall into a different camp.

Booked to do a week of stand-up gigs in Toronto, Watson decided to try sneaking in to see his beloved Leafs since “home game prices are expensive enough to drain Scrooge McDuck’s vault.”

Lucky to not be ejected or banned, Watson, who calls himself a “sneak-in artist” admitted that Scotiabank Arena is the ” trickiest venue” he’s ever snuck into.

His plan to “break into the busiest arena in Canada” is outlined in a video on his YouTube channel.

So, how’d he do it?

Watson, who first snuck into a Leafs game back in 2017, began the operation by scanning the entry points around the downtown arena. He ultimately decided that the main entrance across from Maple Leaf Square was his best bet.

“Busy means confusion,” he says in the voiceover portion of the video, adding that distracted staff makes it “easier to break in.”

Nearing the security checkpoint, he held the door for people behind him “like a gentleman.” Once a group of five men neared the entrance, Watson made conversation with one of them, disguising himself as part of the pack.

The strategy worked as the busy ticket scanners assumed his ticket was part of the bundle shown by the friend group’s “ringleader.”

“Never have I been more jovial going through a security check,” Watson said.

Once in, the comedian opted for a spot at the very top of the arena. And rather than taking someone’s seat, he spent his evening leaning against a railing, feeling like he was “scouting players that were already on the team.”

The full video of Watson’s hockey heist is below.