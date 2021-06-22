Bundle up: It's going to be a chilly 8°C in Toronto tonight
Jun 22 2021, 4:08 pm
Toronto is going to see a rare dip in its typically blazing hot and humid summers.
Temperatures are expected to drop to levels you’re more likely to see in November.
- See also:
According to The Weather Network, temperatures will drop to around 11°C by midnight, dropping even further to 8°C just a few hours later.
The temperature ramps up quickly later in the morning and into the afternoon, reaching a high of 23°C.
After tomorrow the heat comes in strong, reaching highs of 28°C before some moisture pushes in over the next week.
The 14-day forecast has the temperature ramping up significantly, so enjoy the break while it lasts.