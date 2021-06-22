NewsWeather

Bundle up: It's going to be a chilly 8°C in Toronto tonight

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jun 22 2021, 4:08 pm
Bundle up: It's going to be a chilly 8°C in Toronto tonight
VEGAtoronto/Shutterstock

Toronto is going to see a rare dip in its typically blazing hot and humid summers.

Temperatures are expected to drop to levels you’re more likely to see in November.

According to The Weather Network, temperatures will drop to around 11°C by midnight, dropping even further to 8°C just a few hours later.

Toronto weather

The Weather Network

The temperature ramps up quickly later in the morning and into the afternoon, reaching a high of 23°C.

Toronto Weather

The Weather Network

After tomorrow the heat comes in strong, reaching highs of 28°C before some moisture pushes in over the next week.

Toronto weather

The Weather Network

The 14-day forecast has the temperature ramping up significantly, so enjoy the break while it lasts.

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT