Coach House Restaurant closes after operating in Toronto since 1958

It’s the end of an era for one of the oldest diners in Toronto.

Coach House Restaurant on Yonge and Wellesley has closed, with its space being listed for sale as of last month.

The Prattis family-owned diner that was beloved by so many first opened its doors in East York in 1958 before moving to its Yonge and Wellesley location three years later.

“The last generation decided it’s not for them and we decided that it’s time [to close],” says owner Nick Prattis.

According to Prattis, the decision was made back in 2022, after the wave of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The diner was known to serve all-day breakfasts, where people could get greasy spoon staples. Homemade waffles and pancakes, omelettes, and toast with eggs and ham are some of what they offered on their menu.

Back in 2021, the community was concerned that Coach House Restaurant had closed down permanently due to its darkened windows and not being present on food delivery apps, but it was a false alarm.

“We’ve been here for 60 years, and no pandemic is going to take us down,” Prattis said in 2021. “We’re going to close when we’re ready to close.”

Now it’s a bittersweet goodbye, says Prattis.

“Three generations of our family grew up there,” he says. “We had customers that had been going there for 30 to 40 years. Even now, they still keep in touch with us.”