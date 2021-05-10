This Mexican pop-up restaurant has a secret menu every weekend

This new contemporary Mexican food pop-up in Toronto serves savoury and authentic fare with a touch of elegance.

Classico is located at 1369 Dundas Street West inside Project Gigglewater. The taqueria was founded by Abraham and Abel, a brother duo with over 10 years of experience in the restaurant industry.

It all started as a sauce the brothers crafted back in 2016 called Macha. It is a Mexican salsa made with peanuts, oil, and a bunch of secret spices, according to the Classico website.

They used their family recipes and own experiments to create what Classico is today.

The restaurant sources their tortillas from sustainable family farms in Mexico and has three variations like the standard yellow corn tortilla, a blue corn tortilla, and a pink corn tortilla.

They have several menu options such as traditional tacos, burritos and bowls, quesadillas, and even taco kits to make at home.

On the weekends, Classico has a secret menu curated by guest chefs available for walk-in orders.

Make sure to keep an eye on their Instagram page for more information on the special weekend menus.

Delivery orders can be placed from Tuesday to Sunday, 4 pm to 10 pm. The pop-up opens for walk-in orders on the weekend only.

Address: 1369 Dundas Street West inside Project Gigglewater

Hours: Pop-up open Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm to 6 pm. Uber Eats available from Tuesday to Sunday from 4 pm to 10 pm