This Toronto bakery is offering $1 cinnamon rolls for its grand opening

Cinnaholic, a gourmet cinnamon roll bakery in Toronto, is set to open its second location this month, and they have a sweet $1 deal in honour of its grand opening.

The shop will be opening at 2190 Bloor Street West on December 17, and for one day only, they will be offering cinnamon rolls for $1 from 10 am to 2 pm.

The offer is valid for one per customer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cinnaholic Danforth (@cinnaholicdanforth)

“It’s been a long road because of COVID-19, but we’re glad to finally open,” said Allan Madonik, co-owner of the new Cinnaholic location in Toronto.

“A lot of people don’t know that we are vegan and lactose-free, but when they try our sweets, they are hooked,” added Madonik, who is opening the bakery with his wife, Kenia De Jesus.

You might also like: #BieberTails: BeaverTails teased wanting to work with Justin Bieber

6 holiday pop-up bars to check out in Toronto this festive season

Restaurant known for its comfort food closes Toronto location

Their current shop is located at 319 Danforth Avenue and serves massive cinnamon buns that are fully decked out in icing and toppings.

They are also teaming up with the Toronto Humane Society for the grand opening weekend and will match donations from customers who choose to donate between Friday and Sunday.