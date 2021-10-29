Massive Christmas tree arriving in the Distillery District on Monday

A massive Christmas tree is set to arrive in the Distillery District on Monday, unofficially ushering Toronto into the holiday season.

Although the Toronto Christmas Market, as the city knows it, is changing, its iconic 50-foot Silver Fir tree remains.

The tree will be placed in Trinity Square and decorated with 60,000 twinkling lights, over 600 giant ornaments, and two kilometres of garland.

Serving as the centrepiece for The Distillery Winter Village, the dazzling tree will be lit at 6 pm on November 18 and displayed until mid-January 2022.

The rebranded holiday festival is a more “intimate, elevated event,” with “less of the festival feel” of past years, a spokesperson told Daily Hive.

The Distillery Winter Village will feature eight curated vendor cabins, 12 food vendor cabins, and a line-up of buskers, carolers, and other entertainment.

Santa and his elves will be roaming the cobblestone streets, spreading holiday cheer throughout the “picture-perfect holiday experience.”