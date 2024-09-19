Charli XCX, the pop musician of the season, had fans dancing the night away at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena last night, but it was a chance encounter at a humble Ontario ONroute in the lead-up to the show that had everyone talking.

On Tuesday afternoon, the force behind the complete rebranding of summer 2024 as “Brat Summer” was spotted partaking in the very mundane but quintessential Ontario road trip activity of making a pit stop for snacks, gas and a washroom break at one of the highway rest areas.

When some fellow ONroute customers spotted the star there in the wild, one posed for an iconic photo with her in front of one of the service stop’s characteristic Mini Melts ice cream vending machines. Shared to X, the snap has been a complete hit.

Charli at enroute is my fave photo of the year. https://t.co/uADOqPO9E7 — ashley poitevin (@ashleypoitevin) September 18, 2024

“We just met Charli XCX and Dan hard styled with her, I swear life isn’t real,” the caption read.

The pic has since been viewed a whopping 353,000 times and counting, with thousands of likes and nearly 200 reposts in response.

“Bumping into Charli at an ONroute would be a dream tbh,” wrote the official account for Warner Music Canada.

Others were simply losing it over the fact that the run-in happened at an ONroute, of all places, calling the unlikely meeting “literally insane.”

Ye! We stopped off for a burger at A&W, and so was she haha — Connor Llewellyn (@ConnorLlew) September 17, 2024

According to the original poster, XCX got a burger from A&W, solid fuel for her Sweat tour stop with Troye Sivan in the big smoke the following night.