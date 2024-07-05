Some major changes were just made to Toronto's garbage and recycling rules

Though some residents may not know it, most of the popular hot and cold beverage cups provided by cafes and restaurants around Toronto are not actually supposed to be tossed in the blue bin, their linings rendering them too difficult to recycle by the city’s standards.

But, a new pilot project is suddenly shaking things up as of Thursday.

Circular Materials, the firm that’s taking the lead on recent changes to Ontario’s recycling program, informed members of the public yesterday that we can now sort these types of cups into recycling at home and at “other eligible locations” that include schools and retirement residences across TO.

“This pilot will significantly reduce the amount of waste generated from this material, and supports the development of a proactive approach to managing recyclable materials and enhancing overall recycling efficiency across Ontario,” the non-profit explained in a release.

Residents are asked to simply empty their beverage cups, remove all lids and sleeves, and place them loosely in their recycling bin for easy handling.

The plan is, after expanding the list of materials accepted for recycling in the city and learning from any patterns and hitches that arise, the process will be able to be incorporated in towns and cities provincewide by 2026.

“Through this pilot, we’re gaining valuable insights that will help us build the necessary infrastructure for efficient beverage cup recycling across Ontario,” the release continues. “These learnings will be instrumental as we work toward expanding beverage cup recycling.”

The provincial government has mandated that companies who manufacture and market packaging take greater responsibility in dealing with the waste produced as a result, which involves them covering the costs of the “full life-cycle” of their products “to make recycling easier and more accessible across the province.”