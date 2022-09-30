11 celebrities to spot in Toronto this October

Hello, October — get ready to seriously stargaze!

With quite a few movies and TV shows filming on location right now, there are tons of chances to catch a glimpse of all the action happening on the streets.

If you love a celebrity sighting as much as we do, then be sure to keep an eye out around town for these celebrity faces.

Here are 11 celebrities you might be able to spot in Toronto this October.

Krysten Ritter

Krysten Ritter may be spotted around downtown Toronto this September. Ritter is currently in town for her role in the upcoming Orphan Black: Echoes spin-off.

Ritter has acted in many different roles over the years, but is probably recognized first for her role in Netflix’s Jessica Jones, or perhaps you remember her as Jesse’s love interest in Breaking Bad. She’s also appeared in films like Confessions of a Shopaholic, She’s Out of My League, and What Happens in Vegas.

Richard Gere

Richard Gere is in town right now filming for a new movie called Longing in which he will play the lead character. Gere is a longtime actor that has a long list of movies over the years including Pretty Woman, Runaway Bride, Shall We Dance?, Arbitrage, Chicago, among many others.

Kim Cattrall

None other than Kim Cattrall herself is in Toronto right now. Cattrall is in town to film for the first season of Glamorous, in which she will play Madolyn Addison, a former supermodel and the owner of a prestigious makeup company.

Cattrall is best known for playing the iconic Samantha Jones in HBO’s Sex and the City which earned her a Golden Globe award. Her recent TV roles include How I Met Your Father, Queer as Folk, and Filthy Rich.

Jeremy Allen White

Be on the lookout for Jeremy Allan White in the downtown area this fall! White is often remembered for his role of Phillip “Lip” Gallagher on the long-running Showtime series Shameless. He has also had roles in movies like After Everything, and The Rental and TV shows like The Bear.

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson may be spotted in GTA this October filming for the docu-series Tales from the Territories. Most commonly referred to as “The Rock”, Johnson is a wrestling legend that went on to act and star in many movies like Fast Five, Skyscraper, Rampage, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level. He has also starred and produced a sitcom based on his life called Young Rock, and the HBO series Ballers.

Chace Crawford

Best known for his portrayal of Nate Archibald on The CW’s Gossip Girl series, Chace Crawford can be spotted in Toronto this October while filming the superhero drama series The Boys, now in its fourth season.

Andrew Phung

Canadian actor Andrew Phung will be in the GTA filming for another season of Run the Burbs. Phung both co-created and stars in the CBC series which is currently filming for season two. One of his most notable roles to date is Kimchee Han in Kim’s Convenience which was also filmed in Toronto.

Lena Headey

Lena Headey is in town for the drama series Beacon 23. Headey is known for playing Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones up until 2019. She’s also had roles in The Brothers Grimm alongside Matt Damon and Heath Ledger, 300, The Purge, 300: Rise of an Empire, and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, a television spin-off of the Terminator franchise.

Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer will be in the GTA now through December to film the historical series Fellow Travelers. Who could forget when he starred alongside Channing Tatum in Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL? Or maybe you remember him from White Collar or Chuck. Bomer has also been in movies like The Nice Guys, The Boys in the Band, and In Time.

Ben J. Pierce

Ben J. Pierce, also known as Miss Benny, is in Toronto for their role in the first season of Glamorous, which is filming until November. Pierce is a popular YouTuber, singer and actor, having appeared on shows like Fuller House; Love, Victor; and American Horror Stories.

Damon Wayans Jr.

Damon Wayans Jr. is also in Toronto filming the first season of Glamorous in which he’ll also serve as executive producer. He’s most known as Coach from the hit TV series New Girl, plus roles in Let’s Be Cops and Happy Endings.