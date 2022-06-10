Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is known for laying the smackdown in the ring and on the big screen, but he also has a soft side to go along with the tough exterior as made evident by buying his mom a new home.

Once known by his wrestling fans as The Rock, the professional wrestler turned Hollywood actor recently purchased a $3.5 million home for his mom and it’s the cutest Cape Cod-style home, located in Encino, California, a small neighbourhood in Los Angeles.

“Love you mom and surprise,” Johnson wrote in his Instagram post.

Johnson’s mom is emotional as she tours the home which was listed by Compass. She hopes the Cape Cod-style home will be her last as the Hollywood star has bought her other homes in the past.

Featuring six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and one half-bathroom, the 4,445-sq-ft home features a swimming pool in the backyard and ample space inside.

Johnson notes that he and the design team spent eight weeks getting it ready for his mom, and based on the pictures it looks like they did a tremendous job.

The listing notes that the home features state-of-the-art appliances, a breakfast nook, a large living with a fireplace, and white vaulted ceilings.

Johnson’s mom has a path right to the backyard from her bedroom, a backyard that Compass calls a “bona fide Los Angeles sanctuary.”

Imagine spending summer in that backyard.

Johnson’s mom even has her own “Smackdown Room” where she keeps her son’s WWE and movie memorabilia.

“This is her favorite room to bring guests to and it’s my least favorite 😂🙋🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ because the last thing I want to do is stand in a DJ Shrine while people look around as my mom takes them thru at all the stuff I’ve done. No thanks 🙅🏽‍♂️😂,” Johnson says in the Instagram post.