Canadian women's national team set to play in Toronto next month

The Canadian women’s national soccer team is heading back to BMO Field.

For the first time since 2019, Canada’s 2020 Olympic gold medal-winning side will be playing a home match in Toronto. On Sunday, June 26, the host Canadians will play Korea Republic (colloquially known as South Korea) in an international friendly match.

Canada is currently ranked 6th globally, while Korea Republic is ranked 17th. This July, Canada is playing at the CONCACAF W Championship, which also serves as a possible qualification avenue to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup should they finish in the top two of their group.

“This summer is a critical part of our new mountain, and so we are pleased to secure a home game against a difficult side such as Korea Republic as part of our final preparations for the new Concacaf Championship tournament as well as face an Asian opponent ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Canadian women’s national team head coach Bev Priestman said.

The kickoff for the match is at 3 pm ET on BMO Field. Tickets will be made available to the general public on Friday, May 20, at 3 pm. Presales begin Thursday, May 19, for CanadaRED+GOLD and CanadaRED+WHITE members, with more ticketing info available at CanadaSoccer.com.

The match will be broadcast on OneSoccer.ca.

“We love playing at home in front of our fans, and it will give us the perfect send-off and motivation to give both the World Cup and the early qualification for the Olympics our best shot,” Priestman added.