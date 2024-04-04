These incredible operas are coming to Toronto for a limited run this spring

The Canadian Opera Company has announced its spring shows happening in Toronto, and they’re not to be missed!

Don Pasquale is a tale of curmudgeonly antics as the titular character learns his love-struck nephew won’t marry for money. In turn, Don Pasquale decides to betroth himself out of spite, unbeknownst that his bride-to-be is the woman his nephew is already in love with.

This is the first time Don Pasquale has been performed at the Canadian Opera Company in 30 years, and its spectacular return is marked with bright colours, cartoonish angles, and pops of neon in a 1960s Rome-inspired vision courtesy of French-Canadian creative team Renaud Doucet and André Barbe.

The other opera is a tale that spans all the way back to ancient Greece.

Medea tells the story of a sorceress who is abandoned by Jason of the Argonauts after helping him steal the golden fleece. Though this betrayal marks her as a victim, Medea pursues a path of revenge as she unleashes her rage against those who have wronged her.

Medea is one of opera’s most rarely-performed works, which makes its Toronto run particularly special. Director Sir David McVicar creates a masterful production, with dark, brooding sets and breathtaking costumes. Simultaneously, world-renowned soprano Sondra Radvanovsky tackles one of the most challenging title roles in history with grace and talent, exhibiting the endurance behind her dramatic and technical skills, with rising soprano Chiara Isotton performing the final two shows of the run.

Come as you are

The Canadian Opera Company believes opera should be an approachable, inclusive, accessible, and overall fantastic experience for anyone who wishes to attend.

There is no dress code, so whether you’re coming straight from work or wish to get dolled up for the occasion, rest assured, you’ll fit right in. And no need to worry about not speaking Italian — English Surtitles will be projected on top of the stage.

Get tickets and special discounts

Tickets to these shows range from $35 to $250 for adults, but the Canadian Opera Company wants to ensure young people aren’t deterred from attending the opera.

This is why they’ve launched the Opera Under 30 program, which allows ticket buyers ages 16 to 29 to take in an unforgettable performance at a jewel of a venue for just $22. Taking a guest who isn’t under 30? Not a problem — your guest can still enjoy a $22 ticket.

For more savings, readers can use the promo code COC15 for 15% off ticket purchases.

Don Pasquale will run between April 26 and May 18, 2024, and Medea between May 3 and 17, 2024.

Both will take place at the gorgeous Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in downtown Toronto, and tickets can be purchased online.