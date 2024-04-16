When the Toronto Raptors make their first pick in this year’s NBA Draft, one name in particular could be drawing a few eyeballs north of the border.

Zach Edey, who won back-to-back Naismith National Player of the Year Awards as a member of the Purdue Boilermakers, has stormed up quite the debate when it comes to this year’s draft.

A 7’4″ native of Toronto who led his team all the way to the NCAA title game this year before falling to UConn, Edey is the type of player who’s generated all sorts of opinions on his NBA ceiling.

Edey averaged a remarkable 25.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game this season, leading Purdue to its first Final Four appearance since 1980. But while his collegiate stats have been next level, Edey’s critics have wondered if he’ll have the speed and defensive ability to translate to the modern NBA game.

Depending on the results of the May 12 draft lottery, the Raptors have as many as three picks in this year’s draft, which gets underway on June 26 and 27 in New York.

While most NBA veterans wouldn’t have any time playing with NBA Draft prospects, the same can’t be said for a pair of Raptors who joined the team via trade this season.

RJ Barrett and Kelly Olynyk suited up alongside Edey at last year’s FIBA World Cup, where Canada earned a historic bronze medal, as well as a berth in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Barrett was the third overall pick in the 2019 Draft to the New York Knicks in 2019, where he spent the first four-and-a-half years of his career before joining Toronto midway through this season via trade.

“I was one of the first telling everyone ‘Look, that kid’s nice,'” Barrett said. “I’ve always believed in big Zach, for sure. I’m just happy that he’s been able to show his talent, especially this year because he played really well last year. But then to follow it up and be even better this year [is impressive.] I’m happy for him and for his growth, I can’t wait to see what he’s like [in the NBA].”

Olynyk, meanwhile, added that he watched Edey throughout the tournament, including when they knocked out his alma mater Gonzaga in the Sweet Sixteen.

“I swear that every game I looked at a box score, he had 40 [points] and 20 rebounds. Unbelievable year for him,” he said. “The accomplishments are really out of this world. I’m really proud of how far he’s come, how much he’s grown. And he’s gotten a lot a lot better, his body, his IQ, his mind. Just the way he’s moving is better now… I think he’s shown that he’s the best big man in the country in college basketball.”

For now, it’s just a matter of time before we see exactly where Edey ends up to kick off his NBA career.