Canada's men's soccer team will play in Toronto this spring: report

The Canadian men’s national team is returning to Toronto’s BMO Field.

Playing their first home match since losing 2-1 to Morocco at the FIFA World Cup, the team heads back to BMO Field on March 28 to face Honduras in CONCACAF Nations League, per a report from Gustavo Roca for Honduran outlet Diario Diez.

While no kickoff time has yet been confirmed, the official announcement is set for Jan. 31, per Roca.

The venue choice makes sense for the Canadian team, as they will be travelling to Toronto from Curaçao for another Nations League match three days on March 25. With the match in March, well into Toronto FC’s Major League Soccer season, the grass at BMO Field should also be fine, another concern when selecting venues in Canada.

Canada began their Nations League campaign with a 4-0 win over Curaçao in June 2022, before losing 2-1 to Honduras in the same window.

The CONCACAF Nations League is a regional competition taking place over two years, created to replace friendly matches with competitive and regularly scheduled games. Canada missed out on advancing past the group stage in the inaugural edition yet downed the United States for the first time in 34 years in 2019.

Canada hasn’t played at BMO Field since clinching their World Cup berth against Jamaica on March 27, 2022.

Men’s national team players are in good form across the world and come into the March international window with hopes of advancing to the Nations League Playoffs for the first time.

Since January 1, Canadian players have found their way to top leagues in Europe, with now former CF Montreal players Ismaël Koné signing with English Championships side Watford FC and Alistair Johnston joining Scottish giants Celtic FC, joining the Canadians already plying their trade across the pond.

Canadian Coolness. 🥶 Check out Koné’s home debut highlights! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/n7BnIzGxak — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 17, 2023

Following their three losses at the Qatar 2022 World Cup to Belgium, Croatia and Morocco, Canada’s FIFA ranking dipped to 53rd, well down from their highest ranking of 40 set in 2021.

Expect ticket details to be announced as part of the official announcement.