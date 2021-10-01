Calii Love is giving away free food and coffee all weekend

Good vibes and free food! Calii Love, known for its deliciously nutritious poke bowls, is celebrating its grand opening by giving out freebies this weekend.

Calii Love has just opened its fourth store in Toronto on Friday, in the area of Yonge and Eglinton, at 2131 Yonge Street.

In honour of the big day, the location will be giving out free salad bowls, poke bowls and Nava Social Coffee until October 3 starting at 11 am.

View this post on Instagram

The chain had recently closed its King Street location back in June; however, they are also located in Yorkville, First Canadian Place, and at Union Station.

Stop by and try something new. And while you’re at it, try one of their smoothies, soups, or even baked goods.

Calii Love – Yonge and Eglinton

Address: 2131 Yonge Street

