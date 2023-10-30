Cafe beloved by locals permanently closes after 10 years in Toronto

Coffee lovers in Toronto’s Corktown neighbourhood are lamenting the loss of a local cafe that just recently closed its doors after a decade in business.

Tandem Coffee, formerly located at 368 King Street E, was a neighbourhood staple for all things caffeine, from locally sourced espresso to piping hot cappuccinos.

Last week, the coffee shop announced that it would be permanently closing its doors following a vibrant decade in the neighbourhood.

“It’s very bittersweet to say the least but we decided to sell the business and choose our own adventure. Tandem and its regulars have been so much a part of our lives for the past 10 years that it will be a very difficult adjustment…but we’ll figure it out,” the announcement reads.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to be a part of Corktown’s routine since 2014.”

The cafe’s loyal patrons immediately flooded the comments section of the announcement with sentimental messages and words of encouragement for owners Michie and Eugene.

“Our little corner of the city will never be the same without you two. Thank you for being the best neighbours and kindest souls,” one customer wrote.

“We will miss you a great deal in the neighbourhood! Thanks for the lovely presence you’ve both been in Corktown. Best wishes in your next steps forward,” another person said.

Tandem Coffee officially closed its doors on Saturday, October 28.