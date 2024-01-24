C & Dubbs Hamburgers: Historic burger joint closes after 60 years

C & Dubbs Hamburgers, a burger restaurant just outside of Toronto that was in business for 60 years, has closed permanently.

The joint was an institution in Mississauga for six decades before suddenly announcing through a Google post that they would close down for good.

“We have had the honour and privilege to serve the community for over six decades and thank each and every one of you for your patronage,” the post reads.

C & Dubbs Hamburgers — one of the oldest in Mississauga — had been owned by a family whose father worked at the restaurant prior to taking the business over.

“It was a very difficult decision to move on as this business has been in the family for so long,” reads the closure notice. “It was just time to step back and pursue other opportunities.”

The restaurant was well-loved for its hefty one-pound Sumo Burger, loaded Banquet Burger, and huge servings of poutine.

C & Dubbs Hamburgers officially closed down on January 15 after being closed during the week of January 9 for “maintenance and repair.”