You might soon have to request a single-use plastic cup or container for your takeaway items in Toronto, according to a new proposed bylaw.

The proposal comes in the wake of several efforts by the government to restrict single-use plastics, such as banning the manufacture and sale of plastic cutlery and checkout bags in restaurants and grocers last year.

As early as March 1, 2024, businesses like restaurants and retail stores would be required to ask guests if they would like a disposable item, such as single-use plastic cups, containers, and even paper shopping bags, rather than simply giving them away.

The bylaw also means that businesses will be required to accept reusable containers from patrons and will face fines set by the provincial government if they do not comply.

Reports estimate that implementation of the new reduction strategy could cost the city $250,000 in the first year, reaching around $450,000 by the time the strategy is fully implemented in 2028. To many, the potential positive environmental impact is well worth the financial cost.

The proposed costs include a fund that would benefit businesses adopting the waste reduction strategy, promotion and innovation of better reusable options.

The bylaw primarily takes aim at takeaway food and drink restaurants and retailers, but could be expanded to large event venues like sports arenas if the proposal is successful. Dine-in establishments will be required to only offer reusable food containers and cups in their establishments.

The aim of this new proposal is, of course, to further limit the amount of single-use plastics being manufactured and discarded, and, to encourage Toronto residents to get comfortable with reusable cups and cutlery (a practice that was gaining popularity shortly before the pandemic squashed it).

Only time will tell if the proposal will be passed and, moreover, if it will indeed have the intended effect on the city’s environmental impact.

City Council will vote on the proposal at its next meeting on December 13.