Bryson Tiller is bringing his Back and I'm Better Tour to Toronto

American R&B star Bryson Tiller has thrilled fans by extending his 2023 North American Tour dates, and he’s coming to Toronto.

The Back and I’m Better Tour, which kicked off in San Diego, California, earlier this month, will be coming to Toronto’s History music venue on Monday, June 26 and Tuesday, June 27 for the tour’s only Canadian dates.

Tiller will be joined by support act DJ Nitrane, who is sure to add an electrifying touch to the night. While both shows are nearly sold out, there’s still a limited number of tickets on sale now.

New dates added to @brysontiller‘s Back and I’m Better Tour ⚡️ General onsale begins this Friday at 10am local time here https://t.co/XjqGXFdOF7 pic.twitter.com/BCcRsGrjfG — Live Nation (@LiveNation) May 23, 2023

Tiller first started singing and rapping as a high schooler in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, and released a mixtape, Killer Instinct, Vol 1, in his late teens. After gaining recognition on SoundCloud in the 2010s, he became one of the key breakout stars in contemporary R&B with his single “Don’t” and his album T R A P S O U L (2015).

His subsequent studio albums, True to Self (2017) and A N N I V E R S A R Y (2019), have both enjoyed huge success, either topping the Billboard 200 or reaching the chart’s Top 10. Over the years, he has collaborated with huge artists like H.E.R., Rihanna, DJ Khalid, and Justin Bieber.



The Back and I’m Better Tour is following his most recently released album, Serenity, in 2022.

When: Monday, June 26 and Tuesday, June 27

Time: 7 pm

Where: History, 1663 Queen Street East, Toronto

Cost: Starting at $176.12 — the limited tickets remaining are available here