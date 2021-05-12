Rexall is shutting its famed Brunswick House location

The historical Toronto bar, Brunswick House, turned Rexall pharmacy will be closing its doors for good due to COVID-19.

The Rexall location, at 481 Bloor Street West, faced significant struggles and a “very heavy decline in traffic” since COVID-19 protocols have been in place.

“As a result, we have made the difficult decision of permanently closing this location. Our patients will be cared for and served by a Rexall located nearby, and their prescriptions will be transferred during the transition,” a Rexall representative told Daily Hive.

“We have enjoyed being a small part of this fantastic community through this historic location, and look forward to continue supporting our patients and customers across the city.”

It wasn’t too long ago that the nostalgic spot started gaining attention after the generation that enjoyed “The Brunny” in its prime, were eligible to get their COVID-19 shots at the Rexall location

Those who are on the waitlist for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccines will be transitioned to nearby locations, according to the rep.

The Rexall location at Brunswick House officially opened in April, 2017.

At the time, the pharmacy stated “to remain true to the building’s history, Rexall worked closely with the City of Toronto’s Heritage Preservation Service, and fully restored the building’s outdoor façade and interior elements, including its famous keg barrel bar, which now serves as the store’s main checkout area. Chandeliers, tin ceilings and iconic interior signage have all been restored and now feature prominently in the new drugstore’s layout and design.”

The Brunswick House was known for over 100 years as a hotel, local bar and famous live music venue in Toronto.