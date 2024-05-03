Bruins coach rips "unacceptable" slow start, Pastrnak after loss to Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ hot start to Game 6 seems to be getting the best of the Boston Bruins’ bench boss.

On Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto outshot Boston 12-1 after 20 minutes, while holding a 20-12 lead on the shot clock after two periods. And while the final margin ended up just 26-23 in Toronto’s favour, Boston coach Jim Montgomery wasn’t all that pleased with his team’s play to begin the contest.

“It’s unacceptable,” Montgomery said after the game. “We’ve got to find a way to start on time and we just got to be better. Toronto, starting on time, they’re getting the advantage and the momentum.”

Toronto forced a Game 7 in the series after trailing 3-1 via way of two big goals from William Nylander. Boston, meanwhile, waited until the very last second to get onto the scoresheet, potting their lone goal of the game with 0.1 on the clock in the third period.

“We were a much better hockey team than we were in Game 5,” added Montgomery. “Didn’t recognize the team in Game 5. The last 30 minutes, I recognized the team and that’s what we’re going to need to build off of… I thought the last 30 minutes we pushed back really well, but it shouldn’t take that long.”

Montgomery also spoke about needing more from David Pastrnak when asked about if he thought the team was getting enough from the star forward.

“Your best players need to be your best players this time of year,” Montgomery replied. “I think the effort is tremendous, but they need to come through with some big-time plays in big-time moments. [Brad] Marchand has done that in this series. Pasta needs to step up.”

Pastrnak has two goals and two assists through six games, with Marchand leading the team with three goals and five assists.

Game 7 between the Leafs and Bruins goes Saturday night in Boston at TD Garden, with puck drop set for 8 pm.