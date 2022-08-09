Truck loaded with live chickens rolls over on QEW in Oakville (VIDEO)

A tractor trailer loaded with live chickens rolled over on the QEW highway this morning, resulting in the closing of all lanes.

The rollover occurred just after 5 am on the westbound lanes of Queen Elizabeth Way in Oakville. It wasn’t until 11 am when lanes began to open back up to drivers.

According to the OPP Highway Safety Division, speed may have been a factor as the driver was ramping off from their lane.

Commercial vehicle rollover #QEW westbound at #Thirdline in #Oakville. Cleanup approx 3 hours,will continue to update.left shoulder only getting through. ^kw pic.twitter.com/6oOGrXBJgD — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 9, 2022

Footage shows the truck completely toppled over on its side, beginning what would be a long cleanup process.

COMMUTER ALERT:A truck hauling chickens tips over on the westbound QEW at Third Line in Oakville. Only left shoulder getting by. Cleanup could take awhile. Listen for live traffic updates on the 1’s on Citynews680 pic.twitter.com/cLtxwBGPlR — carl hanstke (@carlCityNews) August 9, 2022

Fortunately, there are no casualties or injuries reported for the driver or the chickens. Crews on scene were captured unloading the chickens by hand, stacking the plastic cages on the highway.

Crews now unloading chickens by hand and stacking the plastic cages on the highway. This will take awhile. pic.twitter.com/QrhM28NyuP — carl hanstke (@carlCityNews) August 9, 2022

The chickens have since been transported, with extensive manpower, to another truck at the scene.

According to reports, the unidentified driver has been charged with careless driving.