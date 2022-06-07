Our careers don’t take a break just because it’s summer. That’s why a global tech training company is welcoming the community back to its Toronto campus this month to attend one of its signature events.

BrainStation is hosting a free Digital Leadership Series consisting of thought leadership panels designed to inspire emerging and established professionals.

The in-person panels will spotlight industry experts and global leaders in design, marketing, and product management and will help you level up your career.

Register for the “Starting and Building a Career in UX Design” on Thursday, June 9 to hear a panel discussion about the growth of UX design, what skills are most important for success in the field, and UX design career paths.

The global design and product experts include Michael Bennett, associate director, Career Success at BrainStation; Dorsa Giyahi, product designer at Yelp; Nilan Kasandas, senior product designer at AutoTrader.ca; Samaher Ramzan, UX researcher at 1Password; and Emery Whitney, product designer at Shopify. They will also share how designers and organizations can create excellent experiences for their customers.

Those looking for guidance on “Starting and Building a Career in Digital Marketing” are invited to register for the Digital Leadership Series panel on Thursday, June 16. You’ll hear from global marketing leaders about the ways marketing is changing and what skills are most important for success in the field.

Speakers include Lionel Wong, creative director at RBC Ventures; Danica S. Nelson, senior product marketing manager, creators/influencers at Shopify; Josh Muirhead, associate director, education experience at BrainStation; and Talina Titizian, experiential marketing lead at Microsoft. They will also share their career journeys as well as insights on how marketers and organizations can win in 2022 and beyond.

Then on Thursday, July 14, check out the “Starting and Building a Career in Product Management” panel. Product leaders will share their career paths and discuss why product management is in such high demand.

Attendees will also learn what skills are most important for success in the field and how Product Managers can drive innovation in their organizations.

BrainStation offers training sessions, industry events, and more to help its students accelerate their digital career. For more information on its boot camps and courses, visit brainstation.io/toronto.

When: June 9, 2022

Time: 6:30 to 8 pm

Where: BrainStation – 460 King Street W, Toronto

Cost: Free, register online

When: June 16, 2022

Time: 6:30 to 8 pm

Where: BrainStation – 460 King Street W, Toronto

Cost: Free, register online

When: July 14, 2022

Time: 6:30 to 8 pm

Where: BrainStation – 460 King Street W, Toronto

Cost: Free, register online