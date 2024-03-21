Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters today that Bowden Francis will begin the season in their pitching rotation.

The Blue Jays rotation to begin the 2024 season was expected to consist of Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Jose Berrios, Yusei Kikuchi, and Alek Manoah. However, both Gausman and Manoah are dealing with shoulder injuries, which has opened up a short-term spot in the rotation for 27-year-old Francis. He could wind up sticking in the rotation long-term if he can impress Schneider out of the gate.

The Blue Jays haven’t fully decided where Francis will pitch in the rotation, but are leaning toward having him start their fourth game of the season. Berrios is expected to get the ball in place of Gausman on opening day, while Bassitt and Kikuchi are likely to follow.

Francis was acquired by the Blue Jays in 2021 alongside Trevor Richards in a trade that saw first baseman Rowdy Tellez head to the Milwaukee Brewers. He began the 2023 season with Triple-A Buffalo, making four starts while recording a 3.45 ERA with 23 strikeouts through 15.2 innings pitched.

Francis’ contract was selected to the Blue Jays roster in June. He went on to appear in 20 games, putting up a 1.73 ERA through 36.1 innings pitched.

The Jays are exactly one week away from beginning their season, as they will kick things off on the road in a four-game series versus the Tampa Bay Rays. They will then take on the Houston Astros and New York Yankees before heading to Toronto for their season opener against the Seattle Mariners on April 8.