Boarded up "unsafe to show" Mississauga house sells for nearly $1 million

A boarded-up house in Mississauga deemed “unsafe to show” potential buyers just sold for close to $1 million.

The house, located at 4200 Perivale Road in Mississauga’s Creditview neighbourhood, hit the market in late October with an asking price of $899,000. It sold just four days later for $955,000 — $56,000 over asking.

For that nearly $1 million price tag, the buyers purchased a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that they weren’t able to see the inside of due to the property’s current state.

According to the listing, it was unsafe to go inside, and showings were done from the outside exclusively. The listing also states that all of the utilities on the property have been disconnected.

The listing photos reveal that the Mississauga house is largely boarded up, with wood panels nailed over the garage and front door. Inside each room of the home that’s shown on the listing are piles of belongings that go several feet high, including large stacks of newspapers, takeout containers, old food wrappings, cardboard boxes, and some clothing items.

There’s also damage to the ceilings and walls, including visible water damage and what appears to be mould. In one room, the ceiling drywall and insulation have fallen.

With the home in its current state, it’s likely that the buyers purchased it as a teardown opportunity and will want to demolish the house and start fresh rather than trying to restore the existing building to a livable condition.