Bo Bichette finally ready to return to Blue Jays lineup

After nearly two months on the shelf, the Toronto Blue Jays are getting Bo Bichette back.

Bichette has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list, following a right calf strain injury. The Blue Jays have announced that he will be active for tonight’s game in Texas.

The 26-year-old shortstop has only played 80 games this season and hasn’t appeared in a game since July 19.

In other moves, Will Wagner and Daulton Varsho were placed on injured lists, while Steward Berroa was called up from Buffalo. The team also lost pitcher Nick Robertson off waivers to the Los Angeles Angels.

ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 SS Bo Bichette reinstated from the 10-day IL and will be active for tonight’s game 🔹 INF Will Wagner (left knee inflammation) placed on 60-day IL 🔹 OF Daulton Varsho (right shoulder strain) placed on 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 14 🔹 OF Steward… pic.twitter.com/AW72TVpcSL — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 17, 2024

It’s been a lost season for Bichette, who is going to hit career lows in multiple statistical categories this year.

It’s been a lost season for the Blue Jays as a whole, too.

Instead of competing for a playoff spot, the team has been out of the race for quite some time. They’re currently last in the American League East Division, with a 72-78 record.

There are just 12 games left in the season for the Blue Jays, with just six at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

We just spoke with Bo Bichette here in Texas: He circled back multiple times to say how “grateful” he is to be playing the game he loves again. He added: “… And probably the biggest thing is that I started listening to my dad again.” #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/Q2S3n07U8a — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) September 17, 2024