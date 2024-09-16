Blue Jays newest waiver pickup has hidden magic talent

The Toronto Blue Jays claimed a familiar face on waivers today.

The team announced today they’ve grabbed catcher Tyler Heineman off the waiver wire. The backstop played 19 games for the Blue Jays last season and has spent this year with their AL East division rivals, the Boston Red Sox.

Catcher Brian Serven has been designated for assignment to facilitate the transaction.

ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 We’ve claimed C Tyler Heineman off waivers from the Red Sox 🔹 Additionally, C Brian Serven has been designated for assignment pic.twitter.com/5O6H4qrLjv — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 16, 2024

Heineman has played in just two games for the Red Sox this season. He played a total of 53 games with the Blue Jays in the two previous years, hitting .273 and adding eight runs batted in.

This is the third stint that Heineman has played with the Blue Jays over the past three seasons.

The 33-year-old isn’t just a gifted baseball player, he’s also an incredible magician. The team posted this old video of Heineman performing a trick for the camera on their social platforms today.

He calls himself the “clubhouse magician” in the video and shows off an impressive trick.

With just a few weeks to go in the season, the Blue Jays are in last place in their division. The year has not gone how they wanted, as they currently sit 15 games behind the AL East-leading New York Yankees.

The team plays its final game of the season on September 29, so the end is in sight. They’ll play that last series of the year against the Miami Marlins at home.

The organization has taken a step back from last year when they lost in the AL Wild Card Series to the Minnesota Twins.