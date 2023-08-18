Bo Bichette is rejoining the Blue Jays today in Cincinnati: report

While an injury has kept him sidelined for the past few weeks, Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is expected to return to the lineup this weekend, allowing him to finally reach his 500-game milestone.

According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, the 25-year-old is rejoining the team today in Cincinnati, and could likely be fit enough to play in Saturday’s game against the Reds.

Update: Bo Bichette is rejoining the Blue Jays today in Cincinnati. If all goes well with his workouts, he will be activated for tomorrow’s game. @MLBNetwork @Sportsnet @FAN590 @MLBNetworkRadio — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 18, 2023

Bichette was placed on the Blue Jays’ disabled list on August 2 with right patellar tendinitis after injuring his knee while rounding the bases in a game against the Baltimore Orioles last month.

This past week, the Orlando, native played two games in the minors with the Buffalo Bisons, Toronto’s Triple-A affiliate. Over the pair of games, Bichette logged two runs, one home run, and three RBIs.

WELCOME BACK BO BICHETTE ‼️ pic.twitter.com/2UPyzTvEPm — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 17, 2023

Bichette last played in the minor leagues in 2019, where he spent 56 games with the Bisons (as well as four games with the Single-A Dunedin Blue Jays) before earning a major league call-up.

Bichette has a batting average of .321 with 17 home runs, 59 RBIs, and an .847 OPS in 106 games this season. Despite his injury, Bichette remains in the MLB’s top five for hits, while also leading the major leagues.