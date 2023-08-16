Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier sprung into action earlier today, prior to the team’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Rogers Centre.

While signing autographs during batting practice on a hot summer’s day in Toronto, the veteran major league ballplayer noticed a young fan faint, according to a tweet from CityNews Toronto’s Lindsay Dunn.

“He ran and got help and water for the kid and made sure he was okay,” Dunn reports.

Just a quick note on how truly nice Jays' Kevin Kiermaier is. Today during BP a young fan fainted while he was signing autographs (it was hot out). He ran and got help and water for the kid and made sure he was ok. #BlueJays — Lindsay Dunn (@LindsayDunnTV) August 16, 2023

Bet Kiermaier has a fan for life after that.

Kiermaier, 33, is in his first season with the Blue Jays after spending the first nine years of his MLB career with the Tampa Bay Rays. He has a .274 batting average, to go with five home runs, 27 RBIs, and a .750 OBS this season.

The Blue Jays are in a hotly contested race for the playoffs, holding down the last wild-card spot in the American League. The Seattle Mariners (two games back) and Boston Red Sox (three games back) are hot on their heels, however. Toronto is two games back of the Houston Astros and five games behind Tampa Bay.

Kiermaier hasn’t been able to help of late, however, as he’s been out of the lineup since August 6 with a right elbow laceration. He’s expected back in the lineup soon. Bo Bichette, who played yesterday in Triple-A Buffalo, is also expected back in the Blue Jays’ lineup within a matter of days.

The Blue Jays have a 67-54 record, with just 41 games remaining in the regular season.