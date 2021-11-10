Blue Mountain Village will transform into a winter wonderland next week

Do you want to step into your own little winter wonderland, complete with holiday music, lights, and garlands hung with care? Look no further than Holiday Magic at Blue Mountain.

From November 19 to January 2, you can really soak up the holiday season at Blue Mountain village. You may even be able to catch sight of Santa and his elves!

During the day, you can check out the garland and bows and listen to holiday music while you shop your way through the village. At night, take a stroll through interactive outdoor light displays. There’s a one-kilometre trail covered in bows and garlands so you can get your steps in and get your fill of Holiday Magic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Mountain Village (@bluemtnvillage)

If shopping isn’t much to your taste, grab a pair of skis or a snowboard and hit the slopes!

There are also daily holiday scavenger hunts, live entertainment, and you can even mail your letter to Santa while you’re there. Feeling chilly? There will be fire pits available for warming in the evening, and some nights will have fireworks. Check out the calendar of events here.

If you can make it for opening day, you may even catch Santa driving his truck for the Coca-Cola Deliver the Magic Tour across Canada.

Even Scrooge McDuck would have a hard time not getting into the holiday spirit at Blue Mountain!