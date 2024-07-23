Yankees are looking at trading for a Blue Jays pitcher: report

The Toronto Blue Jays haven’t exactly had a season to remember, currently sitting last place in the American League East.

A week out from the July 30 MLB trade deadline, it seems like half the roster has found themselves in rumours of leaving town.

According to a top MLB insider, one player who could be on the move is reliever Chad Green to his former club the New York Yankees.

“The Yankees are interested in a reunion with Chad Green, which makes sense on a number of levels,” MLB Network’s Jon Morosi posted today on X.

“He can close or pitch earlier leverage situations,” Morosi added. “He was a popular teammate in New York.”

Green had a record of 33-22 with an ERA of 3.17, 494 strikeouts and 11 saves in 272 appearances for the Yankees in his career.

Meanwhile, Green is 5-2 with an ERA of 2.88, 40 strikeouts, and seven saves in 40 appearances for the Blue Jays over the course of the last two seasons after signing a three-year deal with the team.

What else is in store for the Blue Jays?

ESPN’s Buster Olney reported earlier this week that the Blue Jays are not looking to do a “full rebuild” for next season but rather look to be competitive.

“The Toronto Blue Jays have signalled to other teams that they intend to try to win in 2025 rather than to go through a full rebuild, and this is being interpreted by some other teams as an assertion that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, each eligible for free agency after ’25, won’t be moved this summer,” Olney wrote in an article with a co-byline alongside Jesse Rogers.