Blue Jays projected to see 250k+ drop in attendance this season

The Toronto Blue Jays might not be having the best season to date, but that hasn’t stopped fans from showing up to the Rogers Centre in the thousands this year.

Through 48 home games so far, they’ve averaged 33,856 fans per game, or 1,625,134 in total. This is the ninth-best average league-wide and tenth in total fans.

While they trail behind the New York Yankees (41,669) for best attendance in the American League East, Toronto is edging out close rivals Boston (32,503), Baltimore (27,958), and Tampa Bay (16,627) based on average attendance per game.

The LA Dodgers have the best attendance in baseball, with 47,913 fans per home game, while the Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies (41,112) round out the top three. Meanwhile, the Oakland A’s are the only team averaging under 10,000 fans, with just 8,161 people showing up on average for their games amid uncertainty about the future of the franchise’s location.

While Canada’s only franchise is still drawing relatively large crowds compared to most MLB teams, it’s actually underperforming in comparison to its recent history.

Last season, Toronto just crossed over the three million attendee mark across their 81 home games, with a total of 3,021,904 fans averaging out to 37,307 per game. That’s a projected 279,568 fans more than the 2024 campaign, assuming current averages hold up over the remainder of the season. 2024 was the second year of a multi-year renovation of the Rogers Centre

On the road, the Blue Jays haven’t quite had the same league-wide draw, averaging 27,094 for their 51 road games. That number puts them 24th league-wide, compared to a draw of 28,851 on the road last year.

If you’re looking for a reason for optimism in the team, however, it might be that the team’s front office still has the belief they can push for a playoff spot next season.

ESPN’s Buster Olney reported earlier today that the Blue Jays are not looking to do a “full rebuild” for next season but rather look to be competitive.

However, how that belief manifests over the next year is yet to be seen, and you can bet we’ll be monitoring to see if the Jays’ attendance continues to drop or rises come 2025.

[dh_you_might_like]