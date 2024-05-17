Blue Jays are worst MLB team in 56 YEARS in particular offensive stat

Back in 1968, it would be a full nine years before anyone on earth would ever utter the words “Toronto Blue Jays” in that order.

Times were, allegedly, simpler in the world of sports back then: there were only 12 NHL and NBA teams, the Super Bowl was still called the AFL–NFL World Championship Game, and the World Series was decided between the teams with the two best records in the American and National League, respectively, each of which had 10 teams.

But despite all the changes in the world of sports since then, the 2024 Blue Jays hold a special place in history: no MLB team has been worse at driving in runners since 1968.

As pointed out by user “superpugs” on Reddit, the Blue Jays’ .287 slugging percentage with runners in scoring position within the bases occupied is the lowest in the majors this season, and the worst mark of any team since 1968, when the California Angels had a .289 mark, and the New York Mets put up a measly .275.

Via Baseball Reference’s Stathead feature, we can see the teams that Toronto finds themselves in the company of: the 1914 St. Louis Browns, the 1942 and 1944 Philadelphia Phillies, and the 1942 Chicago White Sox.

Given that a few of the bottom-six teams were during years when plenty of would-be major leaguers were off fighting in the Second World War, it’s maybe not the best company to be keeping.

On the flip side, the glory of baseball is that there’s almost always a next game to look forward to, with Toronto back in action tonight at the Rogers Centre against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Chris Bassitt is expected to make the start for Toronto, and Tyler Alexander will get the ball for the Rays. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 pm ET, with Toronto carrying a record of 19-23 into the contest, while the Rays are 23-22.