How to watch the untelevised Blue Jays-Rays game tonight

When the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays face off tonight at the Rogers Centre, it’ll be a key matchup for two AL East rivals within two-and-a-half games of each other in the standings.

But if you’re not in attendance, it’ll take a different route to watch the game than simply turning on a TV or tuning into Sportsnet Now.

Today’s game is one of a select number of Apple TV+ games, as part of the Friday Night Baseball presentation offered throughout the season.

While there’s a paid subscription option for the service, new and returning Apple TV+ subscribers can access a two-month free trial of Apple TV+ to watch the game.

Chris Bassitt is expected to make the start for Toronto, while Tyler Alexander will get the ball for the Rays. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 pm ET, with Toronto carrying a record of 19-23 into the contest, while the Rays are 23-22.

How to access Blue Jays games on Apple TV+

The Apple TV app can be found on smartphones and tablets, most smart TVs, the Apple TV box, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Google Chromecast, the last two generations of Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and on web browsers. For more help setting up the Apple TV app, check out the full list of available devices or check out the user guide.

After navigating to the Apple TV app, the Friday Night Baseball page should be available on the first screen. Any game can either be added to your “up next” feature or simply clicked on once you’d like to start watching.