The MLB regular season might be almost over, but the Toronto Blue Jays are still finding a few ways to tinker around the edges of their pitcher depth.

Today, the Blue Jays announced that they claimed right handed Brett de Geus off waivers from the Miami Marlins, before he was immediately optioned to Triple-A Buffalo.

In a corresponding move, the Jays designated relief pitcher Yerry Rodríguez for assignment, meaning he’s set to be placed on waivers and potentially picked up by another team in the league.

Rodriguez was acquired earlier this year in a trade with the Texas Rangers, but did not get off to the start he wanted with Toronto. In just four appearances with the Jays, he put up an ERA of 15.43, giving up eight earned runs in just 4.2 innings pitched.

The Jays’ newest acquisition is in his second MLB season, though he’s mostly been in the minor leagues for much of his pro career. In 59 career innings, he’s managed a ERA of 7.17 and 47 strikeouts, spending his time with both the Marlins and the Seattle Mariners.

Toronto, at 69-78, seems poised to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2021, as they currently sit in last place in the American League East. Thursday is an off day for the team, while they host the St. Louis Cardinals for one of their final series of the season starting tomorrow night.