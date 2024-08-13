Blue Jays' latest call-up beats MLB-playing dad's stats in first game

Toronto Blue Jays call-up Will Wagner might’ve only played one MLB game so far, but he’s got at least one way to brag to his famous father.

The son of former All-Star closer Billy Wagner, the newest Blue Jay had three hits in last night’s contest, a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

“I don’t know if it could have gone any better,” he said, per MLB.com’s Kyle Glaser. “I was just happy we got the win. That was the biggest part. I just wanted to have good vibes in the clubhouse after the game and celebrate as a team.”

And despite his dad playing 16 seasons for five teams and picking up 422 saves along the way, he wasn’t much of a batter, notching two hits in just 21 career at-bats. As the Gate 14 Podcast host Avery Chenier flagged, the younger Wagner passed him in just one game.

Along with Daulton Varsho and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Wagner was one of three players in the Jays lineup last night to have a dad with MLB experience.

“I did think it was pretty cool where just everyone has come through and had some history with the big leagues,” Wagner said ahead of Monday night’s contest. “I mean, it’s a little bit different when your dad’s already had big league time, and you’re kind of going through the system. They kind of know what you go through on a daily basis, so it’s good to talk to those guys.”

The Blue Jays picked up Wagner as part of a multi-player deal last month, centred around Yusei Kikuchi.

“He’s been pretty consistent all year in Triple-A, both with Houston and with us,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “This is a chance for us to kind of get our eyes on him and get to know him and see what kind of makes him tick. We had some roster spots to probably do that, and [he’s] a guy that we’re excited about. Just in meeting him, you can tell he’s been around the clubhouse. You can tell he’s been around the game like some of the guys we have, so we’re excited to have him.”

The Angels and Blue Jays return to action Tuesday night with a 9:38 ET first pitch.