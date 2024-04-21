The Toronto Blue Jays have traded reliever Mitch White

Just days after designating him for assignment, the Toronto Blue Jays have traded relief pitcher Mitch White.

White, 29, has been dealt to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for cash considerations, the Blue Jays announced this evening.

OFFICIAL: We’ve traded RHP Mitch White to the Giants in exchange for cash considerations. pic.twitter.com/KmG2KGkRax — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 21, 2024

White was acquired by the Blue Jays late in the 2022 season in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Coming with him was Alex De Jesus, while the Jays sent Nick Frasso and Moises Brito in return.

The right hander appeared in 10 games with the Blue Jays in 2023, posting a 7.11 ERA with 13K/7BB in 12.2 innings pitched. His numbers had improved slightly this season prior to his demotion, as he pitched to a 5.40 ERA over 10 innings with 6K/4BB.

White’s time with the Blue Jays came to an end with reliever Erik Swanson and closer Jordan Romano having recently returned from the 15-day injured list. White was simply outdueled by another potential to have been DFA’d in Nate Pearson, who has pitched surprisingly well to begin the 2024 season.

After a mediocre-at-best start to the season, the Blue Jays are beginning to pick up steam as of late, winning five of their last 6 to improve their record to 11-9. They are back in action tonight against the San Diego Padres, who they defeated by a 5-1 final in their first of a three-game series last night. Jose Berrios, who has had an incredible start to the season, will be on the mound for the Jays.