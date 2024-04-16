Blue Jays cutting ties with pitcher Mitch White

The Mitch White era appears to be over with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Today, the Jays announced that they’ve designated the veteran pitcher for assignment, potentially concluding his time in Toronto.

White is now placed on waivers, with the other 29 MLB clubs having the option to pick up his contract.

He had a record of 1-6 with an ERA of 7.26 and 50 strikeouts in 24 appearances for the Blue Jays in his career, appearing across three seasons for the team. In four appearances in 2024, White put up an ERA of 5.40 while earning his only win to date with the team.

He originally came over from a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers back in August 2022. White was initially traded to be used as a starter, but he has exclusively operated out of the bullpen each of the last two years.

In a series of corresponding moves, Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson were reinstated from the 15-day injured list, while Nate Pearson was sent down to Triple-A. Romano and Swanson had both been out all season due to arm inflammation. Pearson, meanwhile, had been having one of the best stretches of his career, throwing 6.1 scoreless innings while tossing nine strikeouts in six appearances so far this season.

White’s designation clears up another spot on Toronto’s 40-man roster, which could provide the chance for a prospect to be added.

The Blue Jays play the second matchup of their three-game set against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night at the Rogers Centre, with the first pitch set for 7:07 pm ET.