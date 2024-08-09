Blue Jays make rare post-deadline trade with Yankees

The MLB Trade Deadline has passed, but Ross Atkins and the Toronto Blue Jays are continuing to make deals.

This morning, the New York Yankees announced on X that they had acquired outfielder Cam Eden from the Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations.

Eden has spent the entire 2024 season with Triple-A Buffalo. In 91 games, the 26-year-old has hit just .198 with seven home runs and 35 RBIs. This move could provide the change of scenery Eden needs to get back on track, as the season prior, he hit a much better .257 with three home runs and 48 RBIs.

Though his bat isn’t elite, his speed is. Eden has stolen a combined 79 bases at the Triple-A level since the beginning of the 2023 season. No other player has racked up more than 65 over that same span. He also set the Buffalo Bisons’ single-season record for most swiped bags in a season with 53.

To our Single Season Stolen Base King, Thank you for your enthusiasm and energy, your commitment to the Buffalo community and your highlight reel catches. You'll forever be part of Bisons Baseball history. We'll be rooting for you, Cam! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/knUFs7wCKx — Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) August 9, 2024

Eden, who had been a part of the Jays organization since being taken in the sixth round of the 2019 draft, was able to make his Major League debut last season. He wound up playing in parts of five games with the Jays, managing a hit and two walks in six at-bats.

This marks the ninth trade from Blue Jays management over the past two weeks. Ahead of the deadline, they moved out Yimi Garcia, Nate Pearson, Danny Jansen, Justin Turner, Yusei Kikuchi, Trevor Richards, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Kevin Kiermaier. While they were sellers due to their now 53-62 record, they chose not to move some of their highest-calibre players that still have term, as they aim to be a competitive team once again in 2025.